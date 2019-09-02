New Delhi: Keeping him out of jail, the Supreme Court has extended P Chidambaram’s CBI custody for another day till tomorrow. However, there is no respite for the former Union Minister as he did not get an interim bail on Monday after the Delhi court granted the CBI another day of probe in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram will be produced before the CBI court tomorrow to decide upon whether or not to grant the former Congress leader bail. Arguing against the bail plea CBI’s lawyer, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that his bail plea should be rejected as he might “influence the witness”.

“The personal liberty of a common man, a rickshaw driver is not less than Chidambaram. The procedure has to be followed,” Mehta said.

The Solicitor General also asked for a 10-day notice to argue on Chidambaram’s bail application in the trial court.

However, Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal said, “He is a 74-year-old man, put him under house arrest, no prejudice will be caused to anyone.”

Although P Chidambaram avoided going to Delhi’s Tihar Jail today, his relief is only temporary as the Court rejected the idea of a house arrest stating that it only for political prisoners.

If sent to Tihar Jail under judicial custody, Chidambaram will no longer be able to live the comfort like in his ‘suite’ in the guest-house floor of the CBI headquarters in Delhi. He will be treated as equal to the rest of the prisoners in Asia’s largest prison facility.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 after being unable to locate for over 24 hours. He was subsequently produced before the Court after which he was sent to CBI custody for interrogation.