New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s on Monday said that former finance minister P Chidambaram will not be sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail as of now following the Congress leader’s request of interim bail in the INX Media case, or that he be put under house arrest.

The top court also directed the senior Congress leader to approach the concerned court for interim protection. It added that if the trial court rejects his bail plea, in that case, Chidambaram’s CBI custody will be extended till Thursday i.e. September 5.

During the SC hearing on P Chidambaram’s police remand and issuance of a non-bailable warrant, his lawyer Kapil Sibal said, “He is a 74-year-old man, put him under house arrest, no prejudice will be caused to anyone”. To which, the court said that house arrest was an option only for political prisoners.

On Friday, P Chidambaram’s CBI custody in the case was extended by three days. As part of the custody, Chidambaram is currently at the guest-house floor of the CBI headquarters in the national capital.

Chidambaram, 73, was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day; since then he is in the CBI custody. His son Karti was also present in the court.

Few days ago, the top court had extended his interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case by September 5.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.