New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim protection granted to former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram from arrest in connection with the INX media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED). The development comes a day after a CBI court sent the veteran leader to further Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till August 30. The Congress leader was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after his four days remand, ended on Monday.

While arguing in the apex court, the Chidambaram’s counsel sought the production of transcripts of his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “If the statement of an accused is recorded by the ED, it is the right of the accused to produce the same before the court,” said Kapil Sibal, Chidambaram’s counsel. The arguments will continue on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Chidambaram had suffered a setback after the top court refused to entertain his petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are probing how Chidambaram’s son Karti got the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister. Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. His chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman was also arrested and released on bail.