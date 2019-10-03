New Delhi: In a significant development to the INX media case, former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s judicial custody has been extended till October 17 after CBI asked for an extension of remand. During the hearing at the court, the CBI informed the bench that Chidambaram has moved a bail plea in the Supreme Court.

INX media matter: Judicial custody of P. Chidambaram extended till October 17 in CBI case by a Delhi court. pic.twitter.com/05NXwvz6Sn — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sabal, on the other hand, moved a separate application in the court demanding home-cooked food for the former minister because of his ill health. In this regard, a report of the medical officer from Tihar jail has been filed in the court seeking home-cooked food for him. On October 1, Chidambaram had also moved an application in a trial court seeking home-cooked food during judicial custody that ends on October 3.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the case.

Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court after the High Court dismissed his bail plea contending that he might influence the witnesses in the case.

Refuting the contentions of the high court that he might influence witnesses if granted bail, Chidambaram in a petition said that he has not influenced any witnesses or accused in the case so far.

“A mere apprehension without there being substantial evidence and particulars of an accused approaching any witness is not enough to deny bail to an accused,” the petition from Chidambaram read.

Alluding to certain inputs submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the court in a sealed cover, the petition stated, “The liberty has thus been denied on the basis of the baseless, anonymous and unverified allegation made behind the petitioner’s (Chidambaram) back.”

The Congress leader is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case. The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody, which is slated to end today.