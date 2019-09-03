New Delhi: In a big relief to Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained that he would not be sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail for now, and will remain in the CBI’s custody till September 5.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), agency probing corruption charges against the Congress leader in the INX Media case, Tuesday told the apex court that it doesn’t want his further custody. However, the agency asserted that Chidambaram should be sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Further, the top court said it will hear Chidambaram’s plea challenging the non-bailable warrant and remand orders of the trial court on September 5.

“We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court,” the court said.

Chidambaram, 73, was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day; since then he is in the CBI custody. His son Karti was also present in the court.

Few days ago, the top court had extended his interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case by September 5.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.