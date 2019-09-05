New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s bail plea against the Delhi High Court’s order to deny him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Supreme Court said, “Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation…It’s not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with a different approach.”

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday maintained that he would not be sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail for now, and will remain in the CBI’s custody till September 5.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), agency probing corruption charges against the Congress leader in the INX Media case, Tuesday told the apex court that it doesn’t want his further custody. However, the agency asserted that Chidambaram should be sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Chidambaram, 73, was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day; since then he is in the CBI custody. His son Karti was also present in the court.

Few days ago, the top court had extended his interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case by September 5.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.