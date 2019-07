New Delhi: A special CBI court deferred the application of Indrani Mukerjea for 12 noon on Thursday in connection with the INX media case.

Besides Indrani and her husband Peter Mukerjea, the CBI had registered an FIR against Chidambaram’s son Karti and his company Chess Management Services and Padma Vishwanathan and his company Advantage Strategic Consulting Services. Notably, the INX Media was once owned by the Mukherjeas who are the prime suspects in this money laundering and corruption case.

Investigating agencies state that INX Media showed a transaction of Rs 10 lakh named against Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd, a firm which is allegedly indirectly owned by Chidambaram’s son Karti, as management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification.

Reports allege that Karti Chidambaram took money from INX Media and used his influence and power to manipulate a tax probe against the company regarding a case of violation of the FIPB conditions to get investments from Mauritius.

