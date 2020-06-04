New Delhi: In another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by the CBI which sought review of its verdict granting bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. Also Read - INX Media Money-Laundering Case: ED Files Chargesheet Against Congress Leader P Chidambaram, Son Karti

A top court bench headed by Justice R Banumathi rejected the review plea of the CBI saying the last year verdict does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration.

"Application for oral hearing the review petition in open court is rejected. We have perused the review petition and the connected papers carefully and are convinced that the order, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, said.

“The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” the bench said in its June 2 order which was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday.

The development comes after the top court had on October 22 last year granted bail to Chidambaram in the case saying he was not at flight risk nor was there a possibility of his abscondence from the trial.

The senior Congress leader was arrested by the CBI on August 21 last year in the corruption case which was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during his tenure as finance minister.

However, Chidambaram denied all the allegations levelled against him in the case.