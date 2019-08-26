New Delhi: The Supreme Court today dismissed the appeal filed by P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory bail in INX Media case.

The top court asked the former Union Minister to move regular bail before an appropriate court. The Court said that the petition became infructuous since he was arrested on August 21.

Kapil Sibal, arguing for P Chidambaram, said that if the arrest had taken place and he had filed it later, the petition against Delhi High Court would be infructuous. He said that he had a right under law to be heard.

Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna are also expected to hear a fresh appeal by Chidambaram challenging the arrest warrant issued against him and the trial court’s order sending him to CBI custody.

Earlier, the petition in the Supreme Court, challenging CBI’s remand order of P Chidambaram in INX Media case, was not listed for hearing, mentioned Kabil Sibal.

Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal, himself a former Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, told the Apex Court that despite the court’s order, the petition challenging CBI’s remand order of P Chidambaram in connection with INX-Media case hasn’t been listed for hearing today.

The top court said that the Registry will to do the needful for listing the case in this regard.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs. 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.