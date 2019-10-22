New Delhi: In another development to the INX Media case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday will announce judgment on senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea which he filed against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea earlier.

Earlier, the Congress leader had moved the top court, filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) days after the High Court dismissed his bail plea contending that he might influence the witnesses in the case.

Chidambaram, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was earlier arrested in connection with a corruption case on August 21 by the CBI.

The case in the INX Media pertains to an FIR registered by the probe agency for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi court took cognisance of the chargesheet which was filed by the CBI against Chidambaram in the INX Media case. While taking cognizance of the matter, the court asked for the former minister to be present before it on October 24.

Besides, the court also summoned other accused in the case, including his son Karti Chidambaram. The development comes after the probe agency on Friday filed a chargesheet in the case against Chidambaram and his son Karti and others. However, Chidambaram’s seven-day ED custody ends on October 24.