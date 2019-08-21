New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea will be placed for an urgent hearing before the Chief Justice of India. The Congress leader had filed a petition challenging the Delhi High Court order that dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the INX media case.

Justice N V Ramana informed senior advocate Kapil Sibal (appearing for Chidambaram) that the case will be put before CJI Ranjan Gogoi. “I am sending it to the Chief Justice of India. He will pass orders,” said the bench to Kapil Sibal.

Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (appearing for the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation) told the bench that this money laundering case that Chidambaram is involved is of “monumental magnitude”.

(Catch all the Live Updates on INX Media Case Here)

Sibal had told the apex court that the Delhi High Court had quashed the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram on Tuesday. “The matter should be heard. I (Chidamabaram) should not be arrested in the meanwhile,” Sibal said. Earlier, in the INX media cases lodged by the CBI and ED, Chidambaram had received protection from arrest for over a year.

Earlier on August 20, a six-member team comprising CBI and ED officials reached Chidambaram’s Jor Bagh residence one after the other, but could not meet him as he was not at home. The senior advocate of Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal Sibal told the court that at 2 AM on Wednesday, the probe agencies had pasted a notice on Chidambaram’s house stating that he has to appear before them within two hours. When Sibal informed the court that they got their petition numbered from the Registry, Justice Ramana asked them to finish all formalities.

About INX Media Case:

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The case was registered on May 15, 2017, in which the CBI alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the Finance Minister.