New Delhi: More trouble mounted for Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram as a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate him in Tihar jail on Wednesday in connection with the INX Media case.

The development comes a day after the court on Monday reserved its order on the ED’s plea to arrest Chidambaram for interrogating him in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case. The ED had on Monday sought permission from the court to arrest the Congress leader to interrogate him in Tihar jail.

“This is pertaining to the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). There is already a finding that the custodial interrogation is necessary,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED, told the special court.

In the last hearing earlier, the Solicitor General had mentioned that the Congress leader’s interrogation is needed as the agency wants to seek information related to the shell company abroad and his 17 bank accounts.

Appearing for Chidambaram, his lawyer Kapil Sibal, however, opposed the ED’s application to probe the Congress leader. “My request is that if the order is adverse, then please accept my conditions which I moved in the CBI for the western toilet and home food,” Sibal had said.

P Chidambaram, who is serving a jail term in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to INX Media, is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His remand in the CBI will end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Union Finance Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)