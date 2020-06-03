New Delhi: Congress senior leader P Chidambaram was on late Tuesday evening taken into custody, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against him and his son Karti. Also Read - US Charges North Koreans With Laundering at Least $2.5 Billion to Fund Nuclear Weapons Program

A password-protected e-chargesheet was filed against Chidambaram, his son Karti and others before the court of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar in New Delhi on Monday. The judge has directed the ED to file a hard copy of the chargesheet once the court starts functioning normally.

Besides the father-son duo, the chargesheet also names Karti's chartered accountant S S Bhaskararaman, along with others.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21 last year, following which the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case on October 16.

Six days later, however, the apex court granted bail to the senior Congress leader in the case lodged by the CBI. In the ED case, he got bail on December 4 last year.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Subsequently, the ED had lodged the money-laundering case.

With PTI inputs