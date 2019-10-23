New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram has moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail from ED custody in the INX Media money laundering case. On Tuesday, the Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case lodged by the CBI.

The top court said that P Chidambaram can be released provided he is not arrested in any other case, and on the personal bond of Rs l lakh. “He has to make himself available for interrogation,” the court added. Since he was also arrested in the ED case, he was not freed.

Chidambaram is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the same case.

In his bail plea, he stated that the ED arresting was mala fide and had been done with the intention to harm the reputation of the petitioner.

The matter in the INX Media pertains to an FIR registered by the probe agency for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

On October 19, the CBI had filed a fresh chargesheet in a special court, stating that jailed media boss Indrani Mukerjea had paid a bribe of US $5 million to P Chidambaram and his son Karti through offshore payments in Singapore, Mauritius, Bermuda, the UK and Switzerland. The CBI was then waiting for a response to its Letters Rogatory (formal request to a foreign court for judicial assistance) sent to the aforementioned countries.