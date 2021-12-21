Chennai: Apple supplier Foxconn’s plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu will remain shut this week following protest sparked by a food poisoning incident, Reuters reported citing three government sources on Tuesday. The move might affect the production of smartphones coming out of Foxconn India unit in the coming weeks.Also Read - iPhone Maker Foxconn India Workers Stage Protest After 150 Hospitalised For Food Poisoning

“It has been shut since Saturday and will be shut till coming Sunday,” a senior official at the directorate of industrial safety and health in Tamil Nadu told Reuters. Two more senior state officials confirmed the suspension of activities at the factory to the news agency. Also Read - Watch: Foxconn Unveils Three New EV With Up To 750 km Range

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police in India on Monday released dozens of people detained for blocking a key highway after the food poisoning incident last week at the Foxconn plant led to 150 employees being admitted to hospital. Most of Foxconn’s workers, that makes iPhone 12 models in India, are women. Also Read - Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Unveils 3 Electric Vehicles

The decision to suspend activities at the plant is the management’s, a police officer from the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, a district in Tamil Nadu, told Reuters. Employees at the plant that complained of food poisoning and other problems in recent months have been asked to register their problems with the state labour ministry, the officer said.

The unrest at Foxconn is the second such involving an Apple supplier factory in India in a year.

In December 2020, thousands of contract workers at a factory owned by Wistron Corp destroyed equipment and vehicles over the alleged non-payment of wages, causing damages estimated at $60 million.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017. Foxconn, Wistron and another supplier, Pegatron , have together committed roughly USD 900 million over five years to make iPhones in India, according to Reuters.

Apple is also planning to bring the assembly of its iPad tablet to India, which is among countries including Mexico and Vietnam that are becoming important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to reduce their reliance on China amid rising Sino-U.S. tensions.

Apple started trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 at the southern Indian factory recently, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company is expected to begin commercial production of the model in India for both the domestic market and exports by February, the report added.