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IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS Delhi Police Traffic Advisory for April 25: Check list of roads to avoid, stadium entry gate numbers, free parking

IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS Delhi Police Traffic Advisory for April 25: Check list of roads to avoid, stadium entry gate numbers, free parking

IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS Delhi police has issued traffic advisory for tomorrow. Check list of roads to avoid, diversion points, stadium entry gate numbers and free parking details.

IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS Delhi Traffic Advisory For April 25: Check list of roads to avoid, stadium entry gate numbers, free parking(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory in view of the Day-Night IPL match scheduled for tomorrow, April 25, 2026. It is to be noted that heavy traffic movement is expected in and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the Punjab Kings on Saturday in the Indian Premier League. Thousands of cricket lovers are expected to flock to the stadium. To avert any mishappening, traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Why has the Delhi police issued a traffic advisory for April 25?

Taking to X, previously Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “Special traffic arrangements will be in place for the match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 25.04.2026 from 03:00 PM onwards.”

According to the traffic advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, commuters are advised to avoid JLN Marg(Rajghat to Delhi Gate, both carriageways), Asaf Ali Road(Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate), and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg(Delhi Gate to ITO, both carriageways). During this time, no heavy/commercial vehicles will be allowed on Daryaganj to Delhi Gate Chowk(BSZ Marg), Delhi Gate Chowk to Guru Nanak Chowk(JLN Marg), ITO to Delhi Gate Chowk(BSZ Marg).

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Free parking is available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road(with park and ride facility). No parking near the stadium except for labeled vehicles. All parking labels must display vehicle and driver details.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements will be in place for the match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 25.04.2026 from 03:00 PM onwards. LIKELY AFFECTED ROUTES

-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

-JLN Marg

-Asaf Ali Road ADVISORY

-Avoid… pic.twitter.com/aYejtsD8RQ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 23, 2026

Delhi Traffic Alert: Diversion/ Restrictions (On Need Basis)

Traffic diversions/restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg from 01:00 PM to 09:00 PM

-No heavy/commercial vehicles will be allowed on:

Daryaganj to Delhi Gate Chowk (BSZ Marg)

Delhi Gate Chowk to Guru Nanak Chowk (JLN Marg)

ITO to Delhi Gate Chowk (BSZ Marg)

Delhi Traffic Alert: Roads to avoid tomorrow April 25

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate, both carriageways)

Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate)

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (Delhi Gate to ITO, both carriageways)

Entry to the Stadium

Gate 1–8 (South Side): Entry via BSZ Marg

Gate 10–15 (East Side): Entry via JLN Marg (near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal)

Gate 16–18 (West Side): Entry via BSZ Marg (near Petrol Pump)

Parking details

Free parking available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road & Velodrome Road (with park-and-ride facility)

No parking near stadium except for labeled vehicles

Parking labels must display vehicle & driver details

Designated parking (only for labeled vehicles):

P-1: JP Park (Gate No. 3)

P-2: Vikram Nagar (near Shahidi Park)

P-3: Near JJB/Prayas Office (2-wheelers)

P-4: Between Gate No. 7 & 8 (near JJB/Prayas Office)

General Vehicle Instructions

No parking allowed on BSZ Marg, JLN Marg & Ring Road (Rajghat to I.P. Flyover)

Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted

Park and Ride Facility

Available from Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Shanti Van Parking & nearby service roads

Bus services will start 2 hours before the match and continue till 1 hour after the match ends

App-Based Taxi-Pick Up/ Drop Points

Gate No. 2, Maulana Azad Medical College (BSZ Marg)

Rajghat Chowk

Service lane on Ring Road (between IP Flyover & Rajghat)

The Delhi police has requested the motorists to remain patient, adhere to the traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience.

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