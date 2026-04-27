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IPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory; restrictions on THESE roads

IPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory; restrictions on THESE roads

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 27. Check the list of routes that commuters need to avoid

IPL 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for today. File image

The stage is set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore today. The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled between 7 pm and 10:30 pm, and heavy traffic is likely in Delhi and the surrounding areas during that period. Now, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory informing commuters of routes to avoid.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be implemented from 5 pm and may continue till midnight. It is advisable to consult the advisory before leaving their homes.

Expect traffic jams on…

The advisory stated that heavy traffic is expected on several roads around the stadium due to the match, as a large number of people will be travelling to watch the match. These routes may be affected between 5 pm and 12 am for smooth travel.

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JLN Marg)

Asaf Ali Road

Ring Road (Rajghat to IP Flyover)

Traffic diversions could be implemented on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg, depending on the situation on the roads. The advisory also stated that heavy and commercial vehicles will be prohibited from entering these routes.

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Daryaganj to Delhi Gate Chowk (BSZ Route)

Delhi Gate Chowk to Guru Nanak Chowk (JLN Marg)

ITO to Delhi Gate Chowk (BSZ Marg)

Parking rules and park-and-ride facilities

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Where will parking facilities be available?

Parking arrangements have been made at several places around the stadium. However, vehicles without valid parking labels will not be permitted nearby. Those travelling to watch the match can park their cars at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road.

Park-and-ride services will be available at these spots, with shuttle buses running from two hours before the match to one hour after the match.

Traffic Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police shared an advisory on the social media platform informing of the change in roads. It stated, “Special traffic arrangements will be in place for the TATA IPL 2026 Day-Night Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 27.04.2026 from 07:00 PM to 10:30 PM.”

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements will be in place for the TATA IPL 2026 Day-Night Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 27.04.2026 from 07:00 PM to 10:30 PM. LIKELY AFFECTED ROUTES

-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

-JLN… pic.twitter.com/5p77VMdH0H — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 25, 2026

Also Read: DC vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 39: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online



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