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IPL 2026: DMRC changes Delhi Metro timings ahead of DC vs RCB match; When will last service be available tonight?

IPL 2026: DMRC changes Delhi Metro timings ahead of DC vs RCB match; When will last service be available tonight?

DMRC has announced the change in timings of last train service on several routes due to the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore slated to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Check the last train service timings here

Delhi Metro timings has been changed due the IPL match at the national capital today. File image

Are you travelling to the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital today? For those heading there, check the train service timings as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has changed timings. The goal with the change is to make travel for spectators smooth and without any difficulties, making their way home after the match. The timings of the last metro lines have been extended from the usual 11 pm. Let’s take a look at the changed timings.

DMRC changed metro timings

Taking to social media platform X, DMRC announced the change in train service timings. The caption read, “Delhi Metro has extended last train timings on all lines for IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 27th April ensuring smooth and hassle-free travel for all cricket lovers heading home after the game.”

Delhi Metro has extended last train timings on all lines for IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 27th April ensuring smooth and hassle-free travel for all cricket lovers heading home after the game. @DelhiCapitals @RCBTweets #DelhiMetro #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/yxiVBDFETQ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 26, 2026

Metro timings extended

The last metro service timings have been extended from the usual 11 pm on different routes on the network. DMRC said the last train on the Red Line from Shaheed Sthal to Rithala is scheduled for 12:10 am, while the return service from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal will depart at 12:15 am.

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The last metro on the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Gurugram will be available at 12:20 am and from Gurugram to Samaypur Badli will be available at 11:45 pm. On the Blue Line, trains will depart from Dwarka Sector 21 for Vaishali at 11:45 pm and for Noida at 11:35 pm. The last train to Dwarka from both Vaishali and Noida Electronic City will depart at 12 midnight.

Also Read: IPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory; restrictions on THESE roads

Meanwhile, the last train on the Green Line will depart from both Kirti Nagar and Inderlok to Mundka/Hoshiar Singh at 1:00 am. The last train from Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok will depart at 12 am, while the last train from Kirti Nagar to Kirti Nagar will depart at 12 am. On the Violet Line, the last metro from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh will leave at 12:25 pm, and from Raja Nahar Singh to Kashmere Gate will leave at 11:20 pm.

The last trains on the Pink Line from Majlis Park are at 12:12 am and 11:50 pm. Trains from Shiv Vihar to Maujpur will depart at 1:30 am and from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar at 1:55 am. On the Magenta Line, the last train will return from Krishna Park at 00:25 am. The last train between Majlis Park and Deepali Chowk in both directions will be available at 02:20 am.

On Grey Line, the last train will leave from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand at 01:30 am and from Dhansa Bus Stand to Dwarka at 01:15 am. On the Airport Express Line, the last metro will run from Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 to New Delhi at 12:30 am and from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi at 01:00 am.

Also Read: DC vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 39: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

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