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IPL ticket black marketing racket busted in Delhi, 3 arrested

IPL ticket black marketing racket busted in Delhi, 3 arrested

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch cell busted an organised racket involved in the black marketing of IPL tickets. Police arrested three accused in connection with the case.

IPL ticket black marketing racket busted in Delhi, 3 arrested | Imabge: ANI

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police’s Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch on Saturday busted a major organised racket involved in the black marketing of Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets and arrested three men. According to Delhi Police, 54 IPL match tickets, 33 ‘NOT FOR SALE’ complimentary passes, and Rs 25,000 in cash were recovered from their possession.

The Crime Branch stated that the accused were illegally selling premium IPL match tickets and complimentary passes at higher prices. The initial probe revealed that the gang members were active in several cities where IPL matches are being held. They allegedly used to supply tickets to bookmakers.

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Police officials said complimentary passes marked “NOT FOR SALE” were also being sold on the black market. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify other people linked to the network.

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Meanwhile, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Devajit Saikia, on Thursday said the decision to shift the IPL 2026 final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad was taken after the Karnataka State Cricket Association allegedly sought complimentary tickets far beyond the permitted quota.

Saikia explained that, under IPL protocol, the defending champions are entitled to host the final and one playoff match at their home venue, which would have made Bengaluru the natural choice after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title last season.

However, the BCCI decided to move the matches following what it described as excessive ticket demands from the state association. Saikia said host associations are entitled to only 15 per cent of the stadium’s seating capacity as complimentary tickets.

“Initially, in accordance with standard protocol, the defending champions (or the champion franchise from the previous year) are entitled to host the Final, as well as one playoff match, at their home venue. RCB was the defending champion last year; therefore, this match should have ideally been held in Bangalore. However, due to certain circumstances arising from recent developments, the BCCI and the IPL were compelled to decide to shift the venue away from Bangalore, allocating one match to New Chandigarh and the other to the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the designated venue for the final in Ahmedabad,” Saikia said.

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“As per IPL protocol, we are required to provide only 15 per cent of the total seating capacity as complimentary tickets to the host association. This constitutes the standard protocol; all host state associations receive a 15 per cent allocation of their total capacity in the form of complimentary tickets. However, we received information from various sources indicating that during the hosting of IPL league matches, the Karnataka State Association was claiming a significantly higher number of complimentary tickets, far exceeding the stipulated 15 per cent,” he added.

The BCCI became concerned after receiving information that the Karnataka body had been seeking allocations well beyond that limit during IPL league matches. In response to a BCCI query, the association allegedly requested around 10,000 additional tickets for members, affiliated clubs, MLAs, MLCs and the Government of Karnataka, including 700 complimentary passes for the state government.

Calling the demands a violation of IPL regulations, Saikia said the BCCI had “no option” but to shift the playoff fixtures.

Qualifier 1 match is scheduled to be played at the HPCA Stadium on May 26, while Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches will be played in Mullanpur on May 27 and 29. The final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31.

(With ANI Inputs)

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