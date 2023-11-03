By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IPS Officer Pravin Madhukar Pawar Appointed As Joint Director Of CBI
IPS Officer Pravin Madhukar Pawar Appointed As Joint Director Of CBI.
New Delhi: IPS officer Pravin Madhukar Pawar has been appointed as Joint Director of the CBI for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the center has said.
