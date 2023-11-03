IPS Officer Pravin Madhukar Pawar Appointed As Joint Director Of CBI.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Personnel & Training for Induction of Shrl Pray. In Madhukar Pawar, IPS (KTK:2003) to the post of Joint Director, CBI for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the official statement read.

Earlier in May this year, the Centre had appointed Praveen Sood, the incumbent director general of police (DGP) of Karnataka, as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a two-year period.

Sood took over the charge following the completion of tenure of present CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on May 25. As per the norms, the CBI director is selected for a fixed tenure of two years by a panel which includes the prime minister, CJI and the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. The tenure of appointment can be extended for a maximum period of five years.