Iran-Israel Conflict: Air India cancels all flights to Gulf countries after Tel Aviv attack

Image: ANI

Iran-Israel Conflict: The tensions are escalating between Israel and Iran as Israel conducted a major attack on some parts of Iran on Saturday. According to the reports, the intensity of the strikes was high as it included drone attacks near the office region of Ali Khamenei, the leader of Iran. In light of this, Air India has come up with the huge decision of suspending the flights to Gulf countries.

The airlines shared the news, mentioning that in view of the tensions, all the flights to the Middle East have been cancelled. The airlines wrote, “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers.”

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

