Home

News

Iran-US War: What is Modi govt planning? PM to address meeting with CMs of all states? Heres what we know

Iran-US War: What is Modi govt planning? PM to address meeting with CMs of all states? Here’s what we know

Iran-US War: As the West Asia conflict is escalating, PM Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all the states in a virtual meeting.

PM Modi. (File Photo PTI)

Iran-US War: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all the states in India. This is being done to review the preparedness and response plans during the ongoing war in West Asia. The interaction will happen through virtual means, and its aim is to ensure better coordination between the central government and the states, as reported by PTI. This will be the first time PM Modi will be directly engaging with the state leaders on the issue of the West Asian conflict since the tensions started.

What is likely to be discussed in the meeting?

The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers is likely to focus on the preparedness of the states to combat supply management, internal security, and coordination between the agencies, as reported by PTI, citing its sources.

The chief ministers of all the states will be part of the virtual meeting with PM Modi, leaving the ones that are poll-bound. It’s because of the Model Code of Conduct.

A separate meeting will be held with the chief secretaries of states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, which will be chaired by the cabinet secretariat.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The prime minister will interact with the CMs tomorrow evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India,” the sources told PTI.

PM Modi’s earlier warning

Prime Minister Modi earlier issued a warning and said, “The effects of these difficult circumstances around the world due to this ongoing conflict are expected to last a long time. Therefore, we have to stay ready, we have to stay united. We stood united and faced such circumstances during Covid pandemic also. In the same manner, we have to stay ready this time around as well. We have to face every challenge with patience and perseverance. This is our identity, our strength,” in the Lok Sabha.

What does this mean?

The meeting shows that the government is keeping a close eye on the global situation and is taking steps in the direction of staying prepared to combat the crisis. As the tensions in West Asia are escalating, India is now potentially focusing on coordination, security, and stability in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.