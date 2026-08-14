Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit India next month; what significance does it hold amidst conflict with US?

The Iranian President's visit is considered crucial for global and regional diplomacy, given that India is hosting this BRICS summit as part of its 2026 presidency. India took over the leadership of the BRICS group from Brazil earlier this year. The theme for this year's summit is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability."

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/iranian-president-masoud-pezeshkian-visit-india-next-month-what-significance-does-it-hold-amidst-conflict-with-us-18th-brics-summit-narendra-modi-west-asia-abbas-araghchi-s-jaishankar-8501706/ Copy

(File/ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit New Delhi next month—in September. Iranian sources confirmed this information on Friday, even amidst the ongoing conflict involving the US. Sources indicated that President Pezeshkian will visit New Delhi to attend the upcoming BRICS summit. It is worth noting that the 18th BRICS summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 12–13. This visit is particularly significant as India is hosting the 18th BRICS summit under its 2026 presidency.

The Iranian President’s visit is considered crucial for global and regional diplomacy, given that India is hosting this BRICS summit as part of its 2026 presidency. India took over the leadership of the BRICS group from Brazil earlier this year. The theme for this year’s summit is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.”

Iran’s Role and Expanding Scope within BRICS

Relations between Iran and India have strengthened significantly in recent times. Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024, alongside Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Subsequently, Indonesia joined the group in 2025, bringing the total number of BRICS members to 11. Prior to this, President Pezeshkian had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, where they discussed regional and bilateral ties. Discussions regarding both bilateral relations and the regional situation are expected to take place during this upcoming visit as well.

West Asia Crisis and Role of Indian Mediation

This significant visit is taking place at a time when tensions persist in West Asia. As recently as June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting. He praised New Delhi’s role in fostering global peace and stated that India could play a “major role” in de-escalating the ongoing tensions in West Asia. He also clarified that Tehran is not in favour of any military conflict and that the only solution to this crisis lies in dialogue. Furthermore, he held constructive discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the assurance of maritime trade security.