IRCTC 2.0 EXPLAINED: 5 biggest changes in the new railway ticket booking website and why it matters | Key features passengers should know

The upgraded IRCTC website will also support multiple Indian languages, making it easier for passengers across the country to book train tickets in their preferred language instead of relying only on English or Hindi.

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IRCTC 2.0 EXPLAINED: 5 biggest changes in the new railway ticket booking website and why it matters | Key features passengers should know

For millions of Indians, booking a train ticket through the IRCTC website has often meant dealing with slow loading pages, repeated CAPTCHAs and a confusing interface, especially during Tatkal bookings. To improve the experience, Indian Railways has rolled out the beta version of a redesigned IRCTC website with a cleaner look, faster booking process and several user-friendly features.

The beta version of the redesigned IRCTC website went live at 9:00 pm on July 15, 2026, allowing passengers to try the new interface before its full rollout. Users can access it through IRCTC’s ticket booking portal at the link: https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/ while a separate link to the beta version has also been added to the homepage of the existing IRCTC website.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the beta launch is intended to let users experience the website’s new design and features and share their feedback. The suggestions received during this trial phase will be used to make further improvements before the fully integrated version is launched. The full version will be launched after user feedback and integration with the new Passenger Reservation Engine.

Why the IRCTC upgrade was needed?

The existing IRCTC website was launched in 2002 and now handles an average of around 14.5 lakh ticket bookings every day. Over the years, passengers have complained about unnecessary pop-ups, repeated CAPTCHAs, multiple booking steps and delays during peak booking hours, particularly Tatkal. The redesigned portal is aimed at making ticket booking faster, simpler and easier to use.

The revamp is also part of Indian Railways’ broader plan to modernise its digital services. Officials said suggestions from students of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, were incorporated while designing the new interface.

The 5 biggest changes made in new IRCTC website

Cleaner and clutter-free interface: The new website removes unnecessary CAPTCHAs, pop-ups, flashing graphics and other distracting elements. The idea is to make the homepage easier to navigate, especially for first-time users.

The new website removes unnecessary CAPTCHAs, pop-ups, flashing graphics and other distracting elements. The idea is to make the homepage easier to navigate, especially for first-time users. Seat availability visible across all classes: Passengers can now view seat availability across different travel classes more easily while searching for trains, reducing the need to open multiple pages.

Passengers can now view seat availability across different travel classes more easily while searching for trains, reducing the need to open multiple pages. Faster ticket booking: The booking process has been shortened by reducing the number of steps required to complete a reservation. This is expected to save valuable time, particularly during Tatkal bookings.

The booking process has been shortened by reducing the number of steps required to complete a reservation. This is expected to save valuable time, particularly during Tatkal bookings. Saved passenger details: Users can save passenger information for repeat bookings, making future reservations quicker without entering the same details every time.

Users can save passenger information for repeat bookings, making future reservations quicker without entering the same details every time. Better performance and higher capacity: According to Indian Railways, the redesigned portal is built to offer faster page loading and handle a larger number of users at the same time. In the coming weeks, it will also be integrated with the new Passenger Reservation Engine, which is being upgraded in parallel to improve booking efficiency.

Available in multiple language

The upgraded IRCTC website will also support multiple Indian languages, making it easier for passengers across the country to book train tickets in their preferred language instead of relying only on English or Hindi.

The new platform will also bring several special booking services under one system. Passengers such as Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), students and patients will be able to access concession-related services through a single integrated platform, replacing the separate processes that are currently in use.

What stays the same in IRCTC website

The redesign mainly changes the website’s look and booking experience. Passengers will continue to use their existing IRCTC login credentials, and regular railway booking services remain available. The beta version has been launched to collect user feedback before the complete rollout.

What users should do

Passengers can try the new beta website and share their feedback with IRCTC. The Railways has said user suggestions will help improve the platform before the final version is released. Those who frequently book train tickets should also keep their passenger details updated to make the most of the new saved-passenger feature.