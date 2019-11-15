New Delhi: In a development which will surely induce groans from passengers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to hike catering service fares on the Shatabadi, Rajdhani and Duronto class of trains. A circular issued by the Director (tourism and catering) of the Railway Board mentioned that the cost of prepaid food items on the said class of trains will go up significantly.
For example, as per the revised rates, a cup of tea which used to cost Rs 10, will now cost Rs 20 in 2nd AC and Rs 15 in the sleeper class. Similarly, lunch or dinner in the sleeper class of Duronto will now cost Rs 120 instead of the earlier Rs 80.
Defending the hike, the circular issued by the Railways Ministry states that this was done as per requests received from the IRCTC as well as recommendations of the menu and tariff committee set up by the Railway Board.
Here are the changes as per the Railways Ministry order:
1st AC/EC in Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Duronto
- Morning Tea: Rs 35 from Rs 15
- Breakfast: Rs 140 from Rs 90
- Lunch/Dinner: Rs 245 from Rs 145
- Evening Tea: Rs 140 from Rs 75
2nd AC/3rd AC/CC in Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Duronto
- Morning Tea: Rs 20 from Rs 10
- Breakfast: Rs 105 from Rs 75
- Lunch/Dinner: Rs 185 from Rs 125
- Evening Tea: Rs 90 from Rs 45
Sleeper Class (Duronto)
- Morning Tea: Rs 15 from Rs 10
- Breakfast: Rs 65 from Rs 40
- Lunch/Dinner: Rs 120 from Rs 80
- Evening Tea: Rs 50 from Rs 20
Other Mail/Express Trains
- Morning Tea: Rs 40 from Rs 30
- Breakfast: Rs 50 from Rs 35
- Lunch/Dinner: Rs 80 from Rs 50
- Evening Tea: Rs 90 from Rs 55
The revised tariff and menu shall be available in the ticket system after 15 days. It will come into effect after two months from the date of issue (November 14) of the circular.