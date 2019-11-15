New Delhi: In a development which will surely induce groans from passengers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to hike catering service fares on the Shatabadi, Rajdhani and Duronto class of trains. A circular issued by the Director (tourism and catering) of the Railway Board mentioned that the cost of prepaid food items on the said class of trains will go up significantly.

For example, as per the revised rates, a cup of tea which used to cost Rs 10, will now cost Rs 20 in 2nd AC and Rs 15 in the sleeper class. Similarly, lunch or dinner in the sleeper class of Duronto will now cost Rs 120 instead of the earlier Rs 80.

Defending the hike, the circular issued by the Railways Ministry states that this was done as per requests received from the IRCTC as well as recommendations of the menu and tariff committee set up by the Railway Board.

Here are the changes as per the Railways Ministry order:

1st AC/EC in Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Duronto

Morning Tea: Rs 35 from Rs 15

Breakfast: Rs 140 from Rs 90

Lunch/Dinner: Rs 245 from Rs 145

Evening Tea: Rs 140 from Rs 75

2nd AC/3rd AC/CC in Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Duronto

Morning Tea: Rs 20 from Rs 10

Breakfast: Rs 105 from Rs 75

Lunch/Dinner: Rs 185 from Rs 125

Evening Tea: Rs 90 from Rs 45

Sleeper Class (Duronto)

Morning Tea: Rs 15 from Rs 10

Breakfast: Rs 65 from Rs 40

Lunch/Dinner: Rs 120 from Rs 80

Evening Tea: Rs 50 from Rs 20

Other Mail/Express Trains

Morning Tea: Rs 40 from Rs 30

Breakfast: Rs 50 from Rs 35

Lunch/Dinner: Rs 80 from Rs 50

Evening Tea: Rs 90 from Rs 55

The revised tariff and menu shall be available in the ticket system after 15 days. It will come into effect after two months from the date of issue (November 14) of the circular.