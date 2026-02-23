Home

IRCTC expands E-Pantry to 25 Trains - Passengers now required to follow this simple step for meals

IRCTC expands its e-Pantry service to 25 trains, allowing passengers to pre-book meals online and receive seat delivery through a simple digital process with secure payment and easy verification.

Train journeys can sometimes get dull without something tasty to munch on, especially long-distance ones. That’s where IRCTC steps in with its recently expanded e-Pantry facility, where passengers can now book meals online on 25 Mail/Express trains Live!

Train e-Pantry Service by IRCTC

As the name suggests, IRCTC’s e-Pantry facility allows passengers traveling on eligible trains to book their meals like breakfast, lunch, dinner, tea, packaged drinking water, etc. in advance through a website. Then the meals are delivered right at the passenger’s seat by the pantry team of the train itself.

The facility is now live for passengers on 25 Mail and Express trains where meals are not included in the fare and passengers have to purchase food from pantry cars available on the train.

Enlisted below are some key highlights of this new service:

e-Pantry service can be booked by passengers while booking tickets as well as after ticket booking from ‘ Booked Ticket History ‘ section on IRCTC.

Passengers can use this facility if their tickets are confirmed, RAC or waitlisted (partially confirmed).

Passengers will receive a Meal Verification Code (MVC) on their registered mobile number and email ID once they successfully book their meal.

MVC will be used by passengers to get their meals delivered to their seat.

Passengers need to show the MVC to pantry car staff at the station where food delivery is arranged for the train. Pantry staff will verify the code and deliver the meal to the passenger’s seat.

Payment for the meal will be through cashless mode only.

In case a passenger does not receive their booked meal on the train, they will be informed about the refund/cancellation via SMS/email.

Popular trains with IRCTC e-Pantry facility

Vivek Express

Swatantra Senani Express

Kalinga Utkal Express

Paschim Express

Mumbai Malwa Intercity Express

Uttaranchal Sampark Kranti Express

New Delhi – Bhagalpur Express

Rajdhani Express

Dehradun – Mukteswar Express

Rajendra Nagar TIpu Express

and many more…

Customers booked over 65000 meals via IRCTC e-Pantry Since Launch

IRCTC had first launched this facility on Vivek Express way back in April 2025 and since then customers have booked over 65000 meals. Furthermore, the IRCTC reports a consistent increase in the number of meals being booked every month through this facility.

Book Train Meal with e-Pantry on IRCTC

Step 1: While booking train tickets or after ticket confirmation

While booking train tickets on IRCTC’s website, passengers can book meals via IRCTC’s e-Pantry facility and if they have missed the option during booking, then passengers can head over to the ‘Booked Ticket History’ section on IRCTC to book meals.

Step 2: OTP Confirmation

Passengers will receive a One Time Password on their registered mobile number which they need to enter on IRCTC’s website to confirm their e-Pantry order.

Step 3: Get food delivered to your seat!

Passengers will receive a Meal Verification Code on their registered mobile number and email ID after a successful e-Pantry booking. Using the MVC passengers can get their food delivered to their seat on the train.

