Home

News

Indian Railways fines IRCTC ₹10 lakh after Vande Bharat Express food complaint, vendor penalised ₹50 lakh and contract cancelled

Indian Railways fines IRCTC ₹10 lakh after Vande Bharat Express food complaint, vendor penalised ₹50 lakh and contract cancelled

A passenger’s complaint about contaminated food on a Vande Bharat train triggers strict action, with Indian Railways fining IRCTC and cancelling the vendor contract over hygiene violations.

Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways has fined IRCTC ₹10 lakh over a food quality complaint on-board a Vande Bharat Express. The Railway Ministry cracked the whip on IRCTC after receiving a complaint from a passenger on-board Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 21896) on 15 March.

An investigation was ordered into the complaint, which soon went viral online. Railway officials told The Times of India, strict action will be taken against such lapses aboard premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express.

Here’s Why IRCTC Was Rapped By Indian Railways

As per reports, a passenger allegedly complained about adulterated food being served on-board. The complaint stated that food was unhealthy to consume as it was not up to hygienic standards. Soon after, videos about unsatisfactory food quality on-board the train went viral on social media. Many netizens demanded strict action against IRCTC, as the company serves food on-board all trains.

Also read:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Vendor Fined ₹50 Lakh; Contract Terminated

Railways didn’t stop at IRCTC and fined the vendor who served the food ₹50 lakh, and terminated its contract with IRCTC. Senior officials said strict action will be taken against everyone involved, adding that the vendor has been terminated immediately. The Railways has served a notice to IRCTC and the vendor from whom the catering service was outsourced. Sharing details, officials claimed, this step will ensure accountability up and down the chain.

Indian Railways Serving High-Quality Food

Despite fining IRCTC and vendor, Indian Railways came in defence of their overall quality of food being served on-board trains. According to officials, the Railways serves about 58 crore meals every year, and the complaints received are only about 0.0008%.

This percentage includes all kinds of complaints ranging from overcharging to quality of food. Data from the past three years shows that the railways have imposed fines amounting to ₹2.6 crore on vendors following passenger complaints.

Indian Railways Continues To Reform Itself

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had recently said passengers can expect new reforms as part of the government’s ongoing “Reform Express”. In 2026, multiple improvements have been brought in by the Railways for passengers.

Indian Railways has ordered an enquiry into the matter. Officials said railways will not tolerate negligence towards passengers and service provider contractors will be penalised.

Indian Railways Sends A Message To Contractors

Indian Railways has sent out a stern message to IRCTC and its vendors. It is high time that cleanliness and quality is kept in mind while providing services to passengers on trains, especially trains like Vande Bharat Express. Railways announced that if they receive complaints that affect passenger safety, it will not hesitate to take action against the defaulters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.