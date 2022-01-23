IRCTC latest update: The Indian Railways cancelled over 1000 scheduled trains on Sunday as cold wave conditions continued to prevail over north India. According to the latest notification by the railways, 1042 trains were fully or partially cancelled. The trains were cancelled mainly due to operational and bad weather conditions.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels Over 1,500 Trains For Jan 22, 23 | Here's How to Check List of Cancelled Trains

The cancelled train list includes those operating between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telanga, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand and others. Also Read - South Central Railway Cancels 55 Trains Over Low Occupancy. Details Inside

On Saturday, 380 trains were fully or partially cancelled due to operational or poor weather conditions. On Friday, over 400 trains were cancelled partially/fully by the Indian Railways due to the operational or weather challenges. On January 20, at least 21 Delhi-bound were delayed due to dense fog over the route. The cold weather conditions over north India continued to prevail as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the minimum temperature was likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India. Also Read - Train Got Cancelled For Some Reason? Here's How Passengers Can Get Instant Refund For Online Tickets

Here’s a list of cancelled train numbers that were scheduled for today (January 23)

00111 , 00157 , 00971 , 00979 , 03042 , 03057 , 03091 , 03405 , 03406 , 03412 , 03427 , 03428 , 03433 , 03434 , 03461 , 03468 , 03470 , 03473 , 03474 , 03494 , 03497 , 03529 , 03530 , 03593 , 03594 , 04129 , 04130 , 04153 , 04154 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04320 , 04355 , 04453 , 04456 , 05220 , 05245 , 05331 , 05364 , 05379 , 05389 , 05404 , 05406 , 05408 , 05449 , 05450 , 05750 , 05751 , 06425 , 06431 , 06435 , 06469 , 06481 , 06491 , 06741 , 06742 , 07055 , 07056 , 07059 , 07060 , 07061 , 07062 , 07069 , 07070 , 07071 , 07072 , 07073 , 07074 , 07075 , 07076 , 07077 , 07078 , 07245 , 07281 , 07288 , 07289 , 07290 , 07291 , 07292 , 07577 , 07661 , 07662 , 07673 , 07674 , 07757 , 07758 , 07759 , 07760 , 07771 , 07795 , 07796 , 07861 , 07867 , 07869 , 07871 , 07873 , 07874 , 07875 , 07876 , 07880 , 07898 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08739 , 08740 , 08861 , 08862 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11007 , 11008 , 11029 , 11109 , 11110 , 12053 , 12054 , 12071 , 12072 , 12139 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12267 , 12268 , 12416 , 12505 , 12506 , 12571 , 12987 , 12988 , 13006 , 13141 , 13142 , 13152 , 13308 , 13419 , 13420 , 13484 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14521 , 14522 , 14606 , 14674 , 15011 , 15012 , 15039 , 15040 , 15053 , 15054 , 15075 , 15076 , 15083 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15128 , 15159 , 15554 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 16366 , 16610 , 17269 , 17270 , 17435 , 17436 , 17617 , 18203 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 19614 , 20471 , 20936 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22105 , 22106 , 22119 , 22120 , 22197 , 22453 , 22454 , 22844 , 22910 , 31191 , 31192 , 31232 , 31233 , 31311 , 31312 , 31338 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31419 , 31426 , 31445 , 31447 , 31450 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31541 , 31542 , 31612 , 31617 , 31622 , 31629 , 31631 , 31711 , 31712 , 31725 , 31726 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31844 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32213 , 32249 , 33311 , 33320 , 33325 , 33361 , 33362 , 33382 , 33512 , 33514 , 33533 , 33651 , 33657 , 33658 , 33659 , 33660 , 33711 , 33712 , 33738 , 33739 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 33859 , 33860 , 33861 , 33863 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34161 , 34163 , 34164 , 34165 , 34166 , 34331 , 34334 , 34352 , 34362 , 34411 , 34412 , 34436 , 34511 , 34513 , 34541 , 34552 , 34554 , 34557 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34730 , 34739 , 34752 , 34754 , 34757 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34834 , 34838 , 34845 , 34858 , 34859 , 34860 , 34881 , 34882 , 34891 , 34892 , 34914 , 34935 , 34936 , 34937 , 34938 , 37212 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37555 , 37557 , 37655 , 37656 , 37742 , 37827 , 37829 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38321 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38453 , 38455 , 38702 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 38832 , 40301 , 40302 , 40303 , 40304 , 40305 , 40306 , 40307 , 40308 , 40309 , 40310 , 40311 , 40312 , 40313 , 40314 , 40315 , 40316 , 40317 , 40318 , 40319 , 40320 , 40321 , 40322 , 40323 , 40324 , 40325 , 40326 , 40327 , 40328 , 40329 , 40330 , 40331 , 40332 , 40333 , 40334 , 40335 , 40336 , 40337 , 40338 , 40339 , 40340 , 40341 , 40342 , 40343 , 40344 , 40345 , 40346 , 40347 , 40348 , 40349 , 40350 , 40351 , 40352 , 40353 , 40354 , 40355 , 40356 , 40357 , 40358 , 40359 , 40360 , 40361 , 40362 , 40363 , 40364 , 40365 , 40366 , 40367 , 40368 , 40369 , 40370 , 40371 , 40372 , 40373 , 40374 , 40375 , 40376 , 40377 , 40378 , 40379 , 40380 , 40381 , 40382 , 40383 , 40384 , 40385 , 40386 , 40387 , 40388 , 40389 , 40390 , 40391 , 40392 , 40393 , 40394 , 40395 , 40396 , 40397 , 40398 , 40399 , 40400 , 40401 , 40402 , 40403 , 40404 , 40405 , 40406 , 40407 , 40408 , 40409 , 40410 , 40411 , 40412 , 40413 , 40414 , 40415 , 40416 , 40417 , 40418 , 40419 , 40420 , 40601 , 40602 , 40603 , 40604 , 40605 , 40606 , 40607 , 40608 , 40609 , 40610 , 40611 , 40612 , 40613 , 40614 , 40615 , 40616 , 40617 , 40618 , 40619 , 40620 , 40621 , 40622 , 40623 , 40624 , 40625 , 40626 , 40627 , 40628 , 40629 , 40630 , 40631 , 40632 , 40633 , 40634 , 40635 , 40636 , 40637 , 40638 , 40639 , 40640 , 40641 , 40642 , 40643 , 40644 , 40645 , 40646 , 40647 , 40648 , 40649 , 40650 , 40651 , 40652 , 40653 , 40654 , 40655 , 40656 , 40657 , 40658 , 40659 , 40660 , 40661 , 40662 , 40751 , 40752 , 40753 , 40754 , 40851 , 40852 , 40853 , 40854 , 40855 , 40856 , 40951 , 40952 , 40953 , 40954 , 40955 , 40956 , 41501 , 41502 , 41503 , 41504 , 41505 , 41506 , 41507 , 41508 , 41509 , 41510 , 41511 , 41512 , 41513 , 41514 , 41515 , 41516 , 41517 , 41518 , 41519 , 41520 , 41521 , 41522 , 41523 , 41524 , 41525 , 41526 , 41527 , 41528 , 41529 , 41530 , 41531 , 41532 , 41533 , 41534 , 41535 , 41536 , 41537 , 41538 , 41539 , 41540 , 41541 , 41542 , 41543 , 41544 , 41545 , 41546 , 41547 , 41548 , 41549 , 41550 , 41551 , 41552 , 41553 , 41554 , 41555 , 41556 , 41557 , 41558 , 41559 , 41560 , 41561 , 41562 , 41563 , 41564 , 41565 , 41566 , 41567 , 41568 , 41569 , 41570 , 41571 , 41572 , 41573 , 41574 , 41575 , 41576 , 41577 , 41578 , 41579 , 41580 , 41581 , 41582 , 41583 , 41584 , 41585 , 41586 , 41587 , 41588 , 41589 , 41590 , 41591 , 41592 , 41593 , 41594 , 41595 , 41596 , 42001 , 42002 , 42003 , 42004 , 42005 , 42006 , 42007 , 42008 , 42009 , 42010 , 42011 , 42012 , 42013 , 42014 , 42015 , 42016 , 42017 , 42018 , 42019 , 42020 , 42021 , 42022 , 42023 , 42024 , 42025 , 42026 , 42027 , 42028 , 42029 , 42030 , 42031 , 42032 , 42033 , 42034 , 42035 , 42036 , 42037 , 42038 , 42301 , 42302 , 42401 , 42402 , 42403 , 42404 , 42406 , 42407 , 42408 , 42410 , 42411 , 42413 , 42414 , 42416 , 42417 , 42418 , 42419 , 42421 , 42422 , 42423 , 42425 , 42426 , 42601 , 42602 , 42603 , 42604 , 42605 , 42606 , 42607 , 42609 , 42701 , 42702 , 42802 , 42804 , 42831 , 42832 , 42834 , 42841 , 42843 , 43001 , 43002 , 43003 , 43004 , 43005 , 43007 , 43009 , 43012 , 43013 , 43014 , 43015 , 43016 , 43017 , 43018 , 43020 , 43025 , 43101 , 43102 , 43103 , 43104 , 43105 , 43106 , 43107 , 43108 , 43109 , 43110 , 43111 , 43112 , 43113 , 43114 , 43115 , 43116 , 43117 , 43118 , 43119 , 43120 , 43121 , 43122 , 43123 , 43124 , 43125 , 43126 , 43127 , 43128 , 43130 , 43132 , 43201 , 43202 , 43203 , 43204 , 43205 , 43206 , 43207 , 43208 , 43209 , 43210 , 43211 , 43212 , 43213 , 43214 , 43215 , 43216 , 43217 , 43218 , 43219 , 43220 , 43221 , 43222 , 43223 , 43224 , 43225 , 43226 , 43227 , 43228 , 43229 , 43230 , 43231 , 43232 , 43233 , 43234 , 43235 , 43236 , 43237 , 43238 , 43240 , 43241 , 43242 , 43243 , 43244 , 43245 , 43246 , 43247 , 43248 , 43249 , 43250 , 43251 , 43252 , 43253 , 43254 , 43255 , 43401 , 43402 , 43403 , 43404 , 43406 , 43407 , 43408 , 43409 , 43410 , 43412 , 43413 , 43414 , 43415 , 43417 , 43418 , 43419 , 43420 , 43422 , 43423 , 43425 , 43426 , 43428 , 43429 , 43430 , 43431 , 43434 , 43435 , 43436 , 43437 , 43439 , 43440 , 43441 , 43442 , 43443 , 43444 , 43501 , 43502 , 43503 , 43504 , 43505 , 43506 , 43507 , 43509 , 43510 , 43511 , 43512 , 43513 , 43514 , 43515 , 43516 , 43517 , 43518 , 43519 , 43520 , 43522 , 43524 , 43551 , 43552 , 43553 , 43554 , 43602 , 43603 , 43604 , 43605 , 43606 , 43607 , 43608 , 43609 , 43610 , 43611 , 43612 , 43613 , 43614 , 43616 , 43618 , 43622 , 43701 , 43702 , 43704 , 43705 , 43706 , 43707 , 43708 , 43709 , 43710 , 43711 , 43713 , 43715 , 43751 , 43752 , 43753 , 43754 , 43757 , 43759 , 43801 , 43802 , 43803 , 43805 , 43806 , 43820 , 43821 , 43823 , 43831 , 43832 , 43838 , 43841 , 43851 , 43852 , 43861 , 43862 , 43871 , 43872 , 43882 , 43892 , 43901 , 43902 , 43903 , 43904 , 43912 , 43921 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47176 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47216 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52596 , 52598 , 66000 , 66002 , 66003 , 66005 , 66006 , 66008 , 66009 , 66010 , 66011 , 66012 , 66013 , 66014 , 66015 , 66016 , 66021 , 66022 , 66047 , 66048 , 66049 , 66053

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.