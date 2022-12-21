Indian Railways Cancels 265 Trains Scheduled for Today; Check Full List Here

According to the railway department, total 227 trains were fully cancelled while 38 other trains scheduled to depart on December 21 were partially cancelled.

A train passes through a railway station amid low visibility due to dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled total 265 trains owing to bad weather, law and order situation as well as maintenance and operational works. According to the railway department, total 227 trains were fully cancelled while 38 other trains scheduled to depart on December 21 were partially cancelled. Dense to very dense fog engulfed the Indo-Gangetic plains affecting train movement, causing delays, diversions and cancellations.

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on Dec 21

00109 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 02518 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 04041 , 04042 , 04283 , 04285 , 04286 , 04303 , 04350 , 04351 , 04352 , 04354 , 04355 , 04367 , 04368 , 04383 , 04384 , 04424 , 04433 , 04434 , 04435 , 04469 , 04470 , 04499 , 04500 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04927 , 04983 , 04984 , 04987 , 04988 , 04989 , 04990 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06417 , 06418 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 06980 , 07341 , 07342 , 07343 , 07344 , 07379 , 07380 , 07906 , 07907 , 08407 , 08408 , 08445 , 08446 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 12065 , 12066 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12368 , 12369 , 12463 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14021 , 14022 , 14029 , 14030 , 14085 , 14086 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14310 , 14315 , 14316 , 14323 , 14324 , 14331 , 14332 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14737 , 14738 , 14795 , 14796 , 14811 , 14812 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 18103 , 18104 , 18413 , 18414 , 18631 , 18635 , 18636 , 20409 , 20410 , 20473 , 20948 , 20949 , 22406 , 22421 , 22422 , 22441 , 22442 , 22471 , 22472 , 22531 , 22532 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

To check if your train is cancelled, follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the Indian Railways website indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of your journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.