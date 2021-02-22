IRCTC Indian Railways Latest News: With Holi right around the corner, many people staying away from their family plan to go back to their homes at this time of the year to spend some quality time with their loved ones. However, just a week ahead of Holi, many trains running on the East Central Division route of Indian Railways have been cancelled. The trains have been cancelled owing to yard-remodelling work being carried out at Bachhwara station of Sonpur division. Hence, a total of 28 special trains running on this route stand cancelled from February 25 to March 2, 2021. Notably, the cancellation of train will majorly affect passengers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Now Solar Energy to Power Railways Passenger Coaches | Details Here

Commuters are advised to check the status of trains before booking their tickets. For the same, we have compiled a list of cancelled train along with their dates. Check below.