IRCTC Indian Railways Latest News: With Holi right around the corner, many people staying away from their family plan to go back to their homes at this time of the year to spend some quality time with their loved ones. However, just a week ahead of Holi, many trains running on the East Central Division route of Indian Railways have been cancelled. The trains have been cancelled owing to yard-remodelling work being carried out at Bachhwara station of Sonpur division. Hence, a total of 28 special trains running on this route stand cancelled from February 25 to March 2, 2021. Notably, the cancellation of train will majorly affect passengers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
- Train number 03367- Katihar-Sonpur Memu Passenger from 25 February to 4 March
- Train number 03368 Sonpur-Katihar Memu Passenger from 25 February to 4 March
- Train number 03226 Rajendranagar Terminal – Jayanagar Passenger from 25 February to 3 March
- 4. 03225 Jaynagar-Rajendranagar Terminal Passenger from 25 February to 3 March
- Train number 03315 Katihar-Samastipur Memu Passenger from 25 February to 3 March
- Train number 03316 Samastipur-Katihar Memu Passenger from 25 February to 4 March
- Train number 02564 New Delhi-Saharsa Express from 24 February to 3 March
- Train number 02563 Saharsa-New Delhi Express from 23 February to 2 March
- Train number 03227 Saharsa-Barauni Express from 25 February to 3 March
- Train number 03228 Barauni-Saharsa Express from 25 February to 3 March
- Train number 02553 Saharsa-New Delhi Express on 26 February and 28 February
- Train number 02554 New Delhi – Saharsa Express on 27 February and 2 March
- Train number 03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Express from 28 February to 2 March
- Train number 03420 Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Express from 28 February to 2 March
- Train number 01665 Habibganj-Agartala Express on 24 February
- Train number 01666 Agartalla-Habibganj Express on 27 February
- Train number 09451 Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Express on 26 February
- Train number 09452 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Express on 1 March
- Train number 09305 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya Express on 25 February
- Train number 09306 Kamakhya-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express on 28 February
- Train number 03165 Kolkata – Sitamadhi Express on 27 February
- Train number 03166 Sitamarhi-Kolkata Express on 28 February
- Train number 03185 Sealdah-Jaynagar Express on 27 February
- Train number 03186 Jaynagar-Sealdah Express on 28 February
- Train number 05028 Gorakhpur-Hatia Express on 28 February
- Train number 05027 Hatia-Gorakhpur Express on 1st March
- Train number 05047 Kolkata-Gorakhpur Express on 1st March
- Train number 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Express on 28th March