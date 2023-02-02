Top Recommended Stories
Indian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Today. Check Full List Here
According to the railway department, 310 trains scheduled to depart on February 2 were fully cancelled while 54 other trains were partially cancelled.
IRCTC Latest Update: Nearly 364 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Thursday owing to various reasons including maintenance, foggy conditions, and visibility issues due to bad weather. According to the railway department, 310 trains scheduled to depart on February 2 were fully cancelled while 54 other trains were partially cancelled.
All passengers must take note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.
List of Fully Cancelled Trains on Feb 2
01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 03051 , 03052 , 03079 , 03080 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03469 , 03470 , 03513 , 03514 , 03515 , 03518 , 03519 , 03529 , 03530 , 03532 , 03533 , 03534 , 03535 , 03548 , 03551 , 03558 , 03592 , 03595 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04246 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04625 , 04628 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06982 , 06987 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 12033 , 12034 , 12171 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12325 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12873 , 12988 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14674 , 14821 , 14822 , 15035 , 15036 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15621 , 16213 , 16214 , 17347 , 17348 , 18175 , 18176 , 19611 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 25035 , 25036 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538
Steps to check if your train is cancelled
- Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
- Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement
Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.
