IRCTC Latest News, May 23: Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, the Indian Railways announced on Saturday. “In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways will run 200 Mail Express trains starting June 1”, said Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav. Also Read - 2,600 Special Trains to Run in Next 10 Days, 36 Lakh People to Avail Benefits: Indian Railways

Speaking to reporters, Yadav informed that the ticket booking process for these trains had started from May 21 via online mode, PRS, common service center, post offices and agents. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: List of Special Trains You Can Now Book 30 Days Earlier

Important rules passengers need to keep in mind: Also Read - Railways Books 5.7 Lakh Tickets in 24 Hours For 12 Lakh Passengers

Advance Reservation period – 30 days

RAC permitted; No Waiting list passenger to board

No unsreserved coaches in train

Ready to eat packaged food

Social distancing and hygeine protocols in trains and stations

Screening of passengers at stations- only asymptomatic to travel

Face cover and Aarogya Setu compulsory for passengers