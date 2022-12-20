IRCTC Latest Update: Low Visibility, Dense Fog In Delhi Delay Arrival of Several Trains | Full List

According to officials, on Tuesday more than 32 trains were cancelled in Moradabad due to dense fog leaving passengers upset.

Indian Railways has cancelled 248 trains today.

IRCTC News: Delhi on Tuesday woke up to dense fog and chilling weather conditions. On Tuesday several trains arriving in the national capital were reported to be running late by few hours owing to the heavy fog. The IMD has issued an advisory of dense fog for the next five days. On Monday, Delhi and its neighbouring states saw visibility plummeting to 150 metres.

“More than 32 trains have been cancelled by railways due to poor visibility induced by fog in Moradabad. The fog was very dense till 10:30 am on Tuesday. All the trains coming to Moradabad are delayed by a few hours. Due to and delay in trains, passengers are getting upset,” Hetram Singh CRS Moradabad Railway Station told news agency ANI.

List of trains running late

According to CPRO Northern Railway

Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar VikramShalla-late by five hours

Barauni-New Delhi special – late by five hours

Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani -late by three hours

Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti -late by three hours

Banaras-New Delhi Superfast-late by two hours

Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express-late by two hours

Dibrugarh- New Delhi Rajdhani Express -late by two hours

Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express- late by 3:30 hours

Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani- late by 1:30 hours

Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Express- late by 2:34 hours respectively

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has started following Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) to ensure safe operations during the prevailing dense foggy conditions.