New Delhi: The Indian Railways issued a notification on Monday (June 7) with a list of trains that will remain cancelled for one or more days in the month of June 2021 due to traffic blocks for carrying out maintenance work on the mentioned routes. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: South Eastern Railway Cancels Special Trains Between Delhi, Bhubaneswar | Full List Here

“It is notified for the information of passengers that Ambala Division of Northern Railway will undertake the non-interlocking work of Sirhind Station for commissioning of Electronic Interlocking in connection with Pilkhani – Sanehwal Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCCIL) work,” the notification read. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Will Continue Only For Essential Services Now, Confirms Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

To execute this work Ambala Division will take suitable traffic blocks of different durations upto 30.6.2021 (30th June, 2021). During this period, the following trains will be cancelled/diverted/partially cancelled/re-scheduled/regulated and stoppage of some trains at Sirhind station will be skipped on date shown against each. Also Read - Indian Railways Resumes THESE Special Passenger Trains From Today. Check Full List

Here’s the full list of cancellation of trains for June 2021: