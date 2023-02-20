Home

Indian Railways Cancels Over 500 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Latest News: According to the railway department, 444 trains have been fully cancelled while 138 others have been cancelled partially.

New Delhi: A total of 582 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Tuesday owing to various reasons including maintenance, visibility issues due to bad weather and law and order situation. According to the railway department, 444 trains have been fully cancelled while 138 others have been cancelled partially.

All passengers must take note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON FEB 20

00468 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03080 , 03085 , 03086 , 03209 , 03210 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03385 , 03386 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 03616 , 03627 , 03628 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05142 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05404 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05509 , 05510 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05833 , 05834 , 05835 , 05836 , 05837 , 05838 , 05839 , 05840 , 05913 , 06591 , 06592 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07520 , 07577 , 07578 , 07593 , 07596 , 07693 , 07694 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09466 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 11425 , 11426 , 12217 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12605 , 12757 , 12758 , 12873 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13416 , 13419 , 13420 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14813 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14824 , 15009 , 15026 , 15027 , 15028 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15078 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15103 , 15104 , 15105 , 15106 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15131 , 15132 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 16337 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 17003 , 17004 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17317 , 17332 , 17334 , 18103 , 18214 , 18613 , 19323 , 19324 , 19327 , 19339 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19577 , 19808 , 19811 , 19812 , 19815 , 19816 , 19818 , 19819 , 19820 , 20924 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22441 , 22442 , 22483 , 22531 , 22532 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.