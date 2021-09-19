New Delhi: As the Char Dham Yatra 2021 in Uttarakhand kicked off on September 18, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced a special train for the famous pilgrimage circuit by ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ Deluxe AC tourist train. The special travel package for Chardham Yatra comes after the success of the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ train operated on the Ramayana circuit.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans to Discontinue Services of Link Express, Slip Coaches on These Trains

Features, Amenities:

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation–1st AC and 2nd AC.

The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

Price:

IRCTC launched this special tourist train in line with the government of India initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to promote domestic tourism, at a very competitive price starting from Rs 78,585 per person.

What’s covered in the package?

The package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

This 16-day tour of Shri Ramayana Yatra started from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station yesterday and covered the visit of Haridwar including Ganga ghat, temples and Ganga aarti, Rishikesh including Lakshman Jhulla and Triveni ghat, Ayodhya including Ramjanam Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti and Nandigram, Varanasi including Ganga Ghat and aarti, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Puri including Jagannath temple, Golden Beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach, Rameshwaram including Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi, Dwarka including Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.

Guests will be travelling roughly 8500 kilometers on this tour.