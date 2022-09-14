IRCTC Latest news: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to run special trains for the devotees planning to visit the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. It has announced the launch of ‘Navratri Special Tourist Train’ for Katra Mata Vaishno Devi. Two special AC trains will run under the Bharat Gaurav initiative which will be operated by IRCTC with effective from September 30. According to reports, Indian Railways has also made arrangements for the stay, food, and travel of devotees in this special tour package.Also Read - New Vande Bharat Trains to Hit Track From Sept 30: Check New Facilities For Rail Passengers