Gandhinagar: In a first, the Indian Railways is all set to redevelop the Gandhinagar Railway Station in Gujarat to bring in a five-star hotel that will sit on top of the railway tracks. The Indian Railway Development Corporation (ISRDC) is working in partnership with the Gujarat government towards the new vision that will convert the Gandhinagar railway station into a world-class 24-hour travel hub.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Resume Services Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express From August 7

The 5-star hotel will be run by the Leela Group of hotels, as per reports. It will be constructed on pillars, above the railway tracks in Gandhinagar railway station. The luxury hotel will have 300 rooms in total, with the ground floor 22-metres above land. Three towers will be constructed to give the impression of petals from an aerial view. This will also make Gandhinagar station one of the tallest buildings in the city. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Timings Of These Special Trains Changed | Full List Here

Speaking about the Railway hotel plan to Financial Express Online, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, “It’s a unique model, the design has been made in a way that no vibrations or noise from the trains on the tracks below will be felt by the occupants of the hotel.” Also Read - Central Railway to Run 72 Special Trains During Ganesh Chaturthi. Check Timings, Route And Other Details Here

“This is a known international practice, but in India, Gandhinagar will be the first railway station to have a 5-star facility above the tracks,” he had said.

The hotel was set to be completed in December 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the renovation work got delayed. As per the Leela Gandhinagar hotel website, the luxury hotel will be “opening soon” in the Gujarat capital.