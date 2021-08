IRCTC Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the heavy rush of the passengers during the festive season, the Indian Railways Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have decided to run over 200 special trains. According to the reports, the Central Railway will be running 175 trips while the Western Railway will run 42. Last week, the Union Railway Ministry gave its nod to run additional 63 trains for the Konkan region in Maharashtra. “We have decided to provide an additional 63 special trains to accomodate the demand from people during the festival,” Raosaheb Danve, the Union Minister of State for Railways was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Goa to Release SOP For Festival Soon, CM Asks People to Follow COVID Norms

Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced 72 special trains in the month of July during the festivals. Later, Raosaheb Danve announced that the Konkan Railway will start 40 additional trips to help the people travelling to Konkan from Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi. Also Read - COVID-19: Karnataka Govt Bans Processions During Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, the popular festival will be celebrated on September 1o (Friday) and the eleventh day will be marked on September 21. On this day, Lord Ganesh is worshipped. Ganesh Chaturthi, commonly known as Vinayak Chathurthi, is celebrated mainly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. During this festival, several people bring the idol of Lord Ganesh to their house and worship him. Also Read - Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal in Mumbai to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 With COVID Restrictions

Every year, lakhs of people from Mumbai and its nearby areas travel to Konkan for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in September. Thus, a heavy rush is always seen on the Konkan-bound trains. Both the Konkan and Mumbai are connected as a sizable Maharashtrian population in the megacity hails from this region.

Shiv Sena and the NCP have mostly dominated the Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan. The Bhartiya Janata Party, too, has been making inroads in this region. All the parties have been wooing the people of the three districts ahead of the BMC polls which are expected to be held early next year.

The booking for reservation for these trains can be done at all PRS centers and on website www.irctc.co.in. According to a statement by the railways, only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these 200 special trains. It is also advised to passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Here is a list of Central Railway special trains: 175 trips

1. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ratnagiri Special (2 services)

01253 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.33 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 12.45 hrs the same day.

01254 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 13.20 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs the same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar

Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Composition: One First AC, Two AC-2 tier, Six AC-3 tier, 4 Sleeper class, and one Pantry Car

2. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road Triweekly special (10 services)

01257 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.40 hrs every Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 4.9.2021 to 14.9.2021 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 22.50 hrs the same day.

01258 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.30 hrs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 hrs the next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal. Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class, and 10 Second seating.

3. Panvel – Sawantwadi Road 4-days a week Special (14 services)

01259 Special will leave Panvel at 11.55 hrs every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 22.50 hrs the same day.

01260 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.30 hrs every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 4.9.2021 to 14.9.2021 and arrive at Panvel at 10.15 hrs the next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal

Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class, and 10 Second seating.

4. Panvel– Chiplun Daily Special (24 services)

01261 Special will leave Panvel at 08.55 hrs daily from 4.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive at Chiplun at 14.30 hrs same day.

01262 Special will leave Chiplun at 15.05 hrs daily from 4.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive at Panvel at 20.30 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Kolad, Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed

Roha, Kolad, Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class, and 10 Second seating

5. Dadar – Ratnagiri Special (8 services)

01263 Special will leave Dadar at 08.15 hrs on 4.9.2021; 5.9.2021; 6.9.2021 and 9.9.2021 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 16.50 hrs same day.

01264 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 17.45 hrs on 4.9.2021; 5.9.2021; 6.9.2021 and 9.9.2021 and arrive Dadar at 00.45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar

Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Composition: 18 Second seating

6. Dadar – Mangaluru Jn one way special

01267 Special will leave Dadar at 08.15 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive Mangaluru Jn. at 06.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Sri Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulkhi, Surathkal

Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Sri Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulkhi, Surathkal Composition: 18 Second seating

7. Nagpur – Karmali Special (4 services)

01255 Special will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs on 4.9.2021 and 11.9.2021 and arrive at Karmali at 14.15 hrs the next day.

01256 Special will leave Karmali at 20.40 hrs on 5.9.2021 and 12.9.2021 and arrive in Nagpur at 20.10 hrs the next day.

Halts for 01255: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, VIlawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim.

Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, VIlawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim. Halts for 01256: Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Wardha

Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Wardha Composition: One AC-2 tier, Four AC-3 tier, 11 Sleeper class, and 6 Second seating.

8. Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road special (2 services)

01235 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 13.10 hrs o­n 7.9.2021 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 02.00 hrs next day.

01236 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 02.30 hrs o­n 10.9.2021 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 14.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal

9. Panvel-Sawantwadi Road special (4 services)

01237 special will leave Panvel at 14.10 hrs on September 8 and September 9 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 02.00 hrs the next day.

01238 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 02.30 hrs on September 8 and September 9 and arrive at Panvel at 12.00 hrs the same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal. Composition of 01235/01236 and 01237/01238: 11 sleeper class, one 3A+2A, four 3A, six 2S

10. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Madgaon special (6 services)

01239 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.33 hrs on September 5, September 7, and September 9 and arrive Madgaon at 20.00 hrs the same day.

01240 special will leave Madgaon at 20.30 hrs o­n 5.9.2021, 7.9.2021 and 9.9.2021 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali.

Thane, Panvel Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali. Composition: 20-second class seating

11. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kudal special (6 services)

01241 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hrs on September 3, September 7, and September 10 and arrive at Kudal at 11.20 hrs the same day.

01242 special will leave Kudal at 12.10 hrs on September 5, September 8, and September 12 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.55 hrs the same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Thane, Panvel Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg. Composition: One 2A, o­ne 3A, two Sleeper class, eighteen 2S

12. Panvel-Kudal special (6 services)

01243 special will leave Panvel at 00.15 hrs on September 4, September 8, and September 11 and arrive at Kudal at 11.20 hrs the same day.

01244 special will leave Kudal at 12.10 hrs on September 3, September 7, and September 10 and arrive at Panvel at 23.10 hrs the same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg. Composition: One 3A, o­ne 2A, two Sleeper class, eighteen 2S

13. Panvel-Kudal special (4 services)

01245 special will leave Panvel at 00.15 hrs on September 5 and September 12 and arrive Kudal at 11.20 hrs same day.

01246 special will leave Kudal at 12.10 hrs on September 4 and September 11 and arrive Panvel at 23.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg. Composition: One 3A, o­ne 2A, two Sleeper class, eighteen 2S

14. Pune-Madgaon/Karmali-Pune special (2 services)

01247 special will leave Pune at 18.45 hrs on September 8 and arrive Madgaon at 10.00 hrs the next day.

01248 special will leave Karmali at 15.10 hrs on September 10 and arrive in Pune at 05.50 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali.

Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali. Composition: 11 Sleeper class, one 2AC, four 3AC, six 2S

15. Panvel-Karmali/Madgaon-Panvel special (2 services)

01249 special will leave Panvel at 00.15 hrs on September 10 and arrive Karmali at 14.15 hrs same day.

01250 special will leave Madgaon at 11.30 hrs on September 9 and arrive at Panvel at 23.00 hrs the same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali (for 01250 o­nly).

Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali (for 01250 o­nly). Composition: One 3A, o­ne 2A, two Sleeper class, eighteen 2S

16. CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (36 trips)

01227 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs daily from September 5 to September 22 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hrs the same day.

01228 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hrs daily from September 5 to September 22 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.35 hrs the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawada, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

17. CSMT-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

01229 bi-weekly special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday and Friday at 13.10 hrs from September 6 to September 20 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 22.35 hrs same day.

01230 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Sunday and Thursday at 23.30 hrs from September 9 to September 23 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.20 hrs the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane (only for 01229), Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road,

18. Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Tri-weekly Special (16 trips)

01231 tri-weekly special will leave Panvel every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 08.00 hrs from September 7 to September 22 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 20.00 hrs the same day.

01232 tri-weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 20.45 hrs from September 7 to September 22 and arrive at Panvel at 07.10 hrs the next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

19. Panvel-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

01233 bi-weekly special will leave Panvel every Thursday and Sunday at 08.00 hrs from September 9 to September 23 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 15.40 hrs the same day.

01234 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Monday and Friday at 23.30 hrs from September 6 to September 20 and arrive Panvel at 06.00 hrs the next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road. Composition of all these specials: One AC-2 Tier cum AC-3Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6-second class seating.

In addition to these specials, the following special trains already announced will run additional services as under:

01227 Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road special on September 4

01228 Sawantwadi Road-Mumbai special on September 4

01229 Mumbai-Ratnagiri special on September 3

01230 Ratnagiri-Mumbai special on September 5

01234 Ratnagiri-Panvel special on September 3

01231 Panvel-Sawantwadi Road special on September 4

01232 Sawantwadi Road-Panvel special on September 4

01233 Panvel-Ratnagiri special on September 5

WESTERN RAILWAY: 42 TRIPS

20. Train No. 09193/09194 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon AC Special (Weekly) (2 trips)

09193 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 23.55 hrs on Tuesday, September 7, will reach Vasai Road at 01.00 hrs and Madgaon at 15.00 hrs the next day.

09194 Madgaon – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Madgaon at 20.30 hrs on Wednesday, September 8, will reach Vasai Road at 09.35 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.20 hrs the next day.

Halts: Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions.

Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. Composition: AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

21. Train No. 09195/09196 Udhna – Madgaon Superfast Special (Weekly) (2 Trips)

09195 Udhna – Madgaon Special will depart from Udhna at 15.25 hrs on Thursday, September 9, reach Vasai Road at 19.00 hrs, and reach Madgaon at 09.05 hrs the next day.

09196 Madgaon – Udhna Special will depart from Madgaon at 11.30 hrs on Friday, September 10, reach Vasai Road at 00.25 hrs, and reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs the next day.

Halts: Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions.

Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. Composition: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class & Second Class Seating coaches.

22. Train No. 09183 /09184 Mumbai Central – Surathkal Special Train (Weekly) (4 trips)

09183 Mumbai Central – Surathkal Special (Weekly) will depart from Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs every Wednesday, reach Vasai Road at 01.00 hrs, and reach Surathkal at 20.00 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 8 and 15.

09184 Surathkal – Mumbai Central Special (Weekly) will depart from Surathkal at 21.15 hrs every Thursday, arrive at Vasai Road at 19.05 hrs, and reach Mumbai Central at 20.55 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 9 and 16.

Halts: Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi & Mulki stations in both directions.

Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi & Mulki stations in both directions. Composition: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier & Sleeper Class coaches

23. Train No. 09185/09186 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special Train (Weekly) (6 trips)

09185 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special (Weekly) will depart from Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs every Friday, reach Vasai Road at 01.00 hrs, and reach Madgaon at 15.00 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 3, 10, and 17.

09186 Madgaon – Mumbai Central Special (Weekly) will depart from Madgaon at 20.30 hrs every Saturday, arrive at Vasai Road at 09.35 hrs, and reach Mumbai Central at 11.20 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 4, September 11, and 18.

Halts: Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions.

Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. Composition: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, and Sleeper Class coaches.

24. Train No. 09187/09188 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon AC Special Train (Weekly) (6 trips)

09187 Bandra Terminus– Madgaon Special (Weekly) will depart from Bandra Terminus at 23.55 hrs every Sunday, reach Vasai Road at 01.00 hrs, and reach Madgaon at 15.00 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 5, 12, and September 19.

09188 Madgaon – Bandra Terminus Special (Weekly) will depart from Madgaon at 20.30 hrs every Monday, arrive at Vasai Road at 09.35 hrs, and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.20 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 6, September 13, and September 20.

Halts: Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions.

Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. Composition: The train comprises AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

25. Train No. 09189/09190 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Special Train (Weekly) (4 trips)

09189 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Special (Weekly) will depart from Bandra Terminus at 14.40 hrs every Thursday, reach Vasai Road at 15.40 hrs, and reach Kudal at 05.00 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 9 and September 16.

09190 Kudal – Bandra Terminus Special (Weekly) will depart from Kudal at 07.00 hrs every Friday, arrive at Vasai Road at 19.35 hrs, and reach Bandra Terminus at 21.30 hrs the same day. This train will run on September 10 and 17.

Halts: Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg stations in both directions. Composition: The train comprises Second Class Seating coaches.

26. Train No. 09191/09192 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon Special Train (Weekly) (4 trips)

09191 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon Special (Weekly) will depart from Bandra Terminus at 23.55 hrs every Thursday, reach Vasai Road at 01.00 hrs, and reach Madgaon at 15.00 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 9 and September 16.

09192 Madgaon – Bandra Terminus Special (Weekly) will depart from Madgaon at 20.30 hrs every Friday, arrive at Vasai Road at 09.35 hrs, and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.20 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 10 and September 17.

Halts: Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions.

Borivli, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. Composition: The train comprises of AC 3-Tier & Sleeper Class coaches.

27. Train No. 09067/09068 Udhna – Madgaon Superfast Special Train (Weekly) (4 trips)

09067 Udhna – Madgaon Special (Weekly) will depart from Udhna at 15.25 hrs every Friday, reach Vasai Road at 19.00 hrs, and reach Madgaon at 09.05 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 10 and September 17.

09068 Madgaon – Udhna Special (Weekly) will depart from Madgaon at 11.30 hrs every Saturday, arrive at Vasai Road at 00.25 hrs, and reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 11 and September 18.

Halts: Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions.

Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. Composition: The train comprises AC 3-Tier & Sleeper Class coaches.

28. Train No. 09418/ 09417 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special Train (Weekly) (4 trips)

09418 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special (Weekly) will depart from Ahmedabad at 09.30 hrs every Tuesday, reach Vasai Road at 16.30 hrs, and reach Kudal at 05.00 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 7 and September 14.

09417 Kudal – Ahmedabad Special (Weekly) will depart from Kudal at 07.00 hrs every Wednesday, arrive at Vasai Road at 19.20 hrs, and reach Ahmedabad at 03.15 hrs the next day. This train will run on September 8 and September 15.

Halts : Vadodara, Udhana, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

: Vadodara, Udhana, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg stations in both directions. Composition: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class & Second Class Seating coaches.

29. Train No. 09150/09149 Vishvamitri – Kudal Special Train (Weekly) (6 trips)