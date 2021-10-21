New Delhi: With an aim to boost pilgrimage to the four prominent ‘Jyotirlinga’ sites of the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch the “Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train” today. The Jyotirlinga shrines are devotional sites dedicated to Lord Shiva across the country. However, there are many such sites considered sacred in India and Nepal, there are 12 prominent such shrines that devotees aim to visit. Out of these, the Jyotirlinga Darshan train will facilitate travel to four – Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.Also Read - Railway Permanently Stops These 16 Trains Operating Between Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal

The train is expected to start its operation from the Prayagraj Sangam station in Uttar Pradesh today, and through the course of a 10-day tour, take devotees on this journey through the popular pilgrimage sites.

IRCTC Jyotirlinga Darshan Tour Package and cost:

Apart from taking devotees through all the four aforementioned Jyotirlingam sites, it will also facilitate a visit to the Statue of Unity and Udaipur along with it.

The package of 10 nights and 11 days has been priced at ₹10,395 per head.

Bookings for the Jyotirlinga Darshan tourism package had already started earlier this month.

Although the special pilgrimage train would begin its journey from Prayagraj, passengers can board the train at several stations throughout the route – including Prayag, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior, and Jhansi.

Passengers would be provided pure vegetarian breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout all the days of the journey

The tour package will include non air-conditioned Sleeper class train journey.

Non air-conditioned hall accommodation at places of night stay/morning freshening up, tour escorts for announcements and information, non air-conditioned tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, security arrangements for each train coach (without arms), travel insurance, an IRCTC official on the train as train Superintendent.

Apart from the four Jyotirlingas, the pilgrims would also be taken to visit Dwarkadhish Mandir in Dwarka, the Bhent Dwarka Mandir, the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and the Statue of Unity in Baroda. Along with these tourist destinations, the train would also have its stoppage at the city of Udaipur wherein the passengers would be taken to visit the City Palace, Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the Maharana Pratap Memorial.