New Delhi: Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines on the lockdown extension, the Indian Railways on Sunday said only Shramik Specials, other special trains, and parcel and freight services will operate during the fourth phase of lockdown, beginning from May 18.

Issuing a statement, the Railways said the guidelines issued during Lockdown 3.0 will be in force as far as rail operations are concerned. Notably, the Railways has cancelled all its regular passenger services till June 30.

To address the issues of migrant workers, the Railways began running Shramik Special trains to transport migrants from May 1 and 15 pairs of special trains on the Rajdhani route for the general public under certain restrictions. On the other hand, the parcel and freight trains were in operation through all the lockdown periods which began on May 25.

“There is no change in rail operations. It will be same as in Lockdown 3. The Shramik Special trains and the 15 pairs of special trains will continue to run along with our freight and parcel services,” Railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said. The fourth phase of lockdown will continue till May 31.