New Delhi: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Indian Railways on Sunday suspended all the train services from at Anand Vihar railway station from Monday. Issuing a statement, the Railways said that no train service will be there at Anand Vihar railway station from Monday as all platforms will be reserved for deployment of isolation coaches. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Creates World Record, Successfully Runs First Double Stack Container Train in Electrified Sections

The Railways in the notification stated that all five trains running from Anand Vihar station will now operate from Old Delhi Railway Station. Also Read - IRCTC: Check Indian Railways New Cashback Offers, Seat Availability

“The train services suspended from Monday at Anand Vihar railway station as all of its platforms have been reserved for the deployment of isolation coaches. The 5 trains running from Anand Vihar station will now operate from Old Delhi railway station,” the Railways statement said. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Rs 1885 Crore Refunded to Passengers Who Booked Tickets During Lockdown

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre would provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi to overcome the shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Train services suspended from tomorrow at Anand Vihar railway station as all of its platforms have been reserved for the deployment of isolation coaches. The 5 trains running from Anand Vihar station will now operate from Old Delhi railway station: Railways official #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

The decision has been taken by the Home Ministry after Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike in the national capital, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, and the death toll mounted to 1,327.

This is the third successive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 2,137 — was recorded on June 12.

Fifty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin on Sunday. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third-highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi requisitioned these coaches two months after the national transporter converted over 5,000 of its non-air conditioned coaches into COVID care centres.

The Railways has deployed 204 isolation coaches in four states, including 54 at Delhi’s Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot.

As per updates, 70 coaches have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh — 10 each in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur and Jhansi.

Fifty-four have been deployed at Shakurbasti maintenance depot in Delhi. Sixty coaches have been deployed in Telangana — 20 each in Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad and 20 coaches in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.