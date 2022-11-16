Hornbill Festival 2022: IRCTC Offering 7-day Trip to Nagaland | Check Key Details Here

Hornbill Festival 2022/ Sagai Festival 2022: The 7-day trip will offer you a lot more opportunities than just exploring the Nagaland Hornbill festival 2022.

Hornbill 2022: Nagaland Gears Up For Unique Tribal Festival. All You Need To Know (Image: Twitter/@incredibleindia)

New Delhi: The Hornbill Festival is back and this time with much more pomp and grandeur. Owing to the Covid pandemic, the majestic festival was disrupted for two years (2020 and 2021). But with preparations in full swing, it will be a grand affair this year with new ideas and concepts.

To make the visit to Nagaland more convenient for the wayfarers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced an exciting offer. IRCTC is offering an exciting 7-day trip to the Northeastern states of India, Manipur, and Nagaland.

Interested travellers can avail this special budget-friendly tour package via the IRCTC official website.

Here is all you need to know about the package:

IRCTC package will take tourists to experience the beauty of Northeast India starting November The highlight of this tour will be the Hornbill Festival and a visit to Loktak Lake in Manipur. The 7-day trip will offer you a lot more opportunities than just exploring the Nagaland Hornbill festival 2022. This Indian Rail package is called the Sangai and Hornbill Festival Tour package It will be a 6 nights/7 days trip. The journey will start in Delhi, and the package is inclusive of flight tickets, hotel rooms, breakfast, travel insurance, dinner, and cabs for sightseeing. The seats will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.