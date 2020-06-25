New Delhi: Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services across the country till August 12, 2020. Also Read - Railways Adopts Single-window System For Vendors' Approval

Further, people who made the bookings for the these train services between July 1 to August 12 will also get a full refund.

Here’s how you can get the refund for your tickets:

1) All those who booked from the railway counter will be eligible to apply for a refund from the date of journey till six months. For that, passengers will have a file a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) at the station. Submit the TDR within 2 months to chief claim officer or chief commercial manager refund’s office. After a verification, the refund will be processed.

2) People who booked the tickets online, will get an automatic refund on their accounts.

On May 14, the Railways had cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30 and decided on full refunds.

The railways had introduced Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students and tourists. The railways then launched 15 pairs of Special AC trains from May 12 and 200 timetabled trains from June 1.