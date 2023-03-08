Home

Good News For Travellers! Indian Railways To Run Multiple Trains For Tourists To Explore Picturesque Destinations

IRCTC News: With an aim to promote domestic tourism, the Indian Railways will start operating Bharat Gaurav Train from Mumbai to Tirupati’s Renigunta and back for tourists. According to a Mint report, the IRCTC-run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will leave Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Thursday, 09.3.2023 at 00.20 hrs, will travel on a circular route and reach CSMT back on 19.3.2023.

Notably, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh”. This train will be an all-inclusive tour package and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

Route: Kalyan, Pune, Wadi, Guntakal. Bengaluru, Whitefield, Tirunelveli, Kochuveli, Madurai, Renigunta and back via Daund, Pune, Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Discover North East with Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train:

The Indian Railways has announced the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train, specially designed tour to cover the Northeastern states of India. The train will start its voyage from the New Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21 this year.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train: Key Details

The train will take its passengers to a complete North East Circuit which will cover Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

The entire trip will be of 15 days.

The theme for the North East circuit is North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati.

As per the reports, this train tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21, 2023

The train will cover picturesque places of Northeast India, such as Sivasagar, Guwahati, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam, Agartala’s Unakoti, Tripura, Kohima and Dimapur in Nagaland, along with Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya during the 15 days tour.

This train has been launched in line with the Government of India initiatives, such as Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and Dekho Apna Desh to promote domestic tourism.

Passengers can board and deboard at places including Delhi, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

This train will be deluxe AC trains that will be able to accommodate a total of 156 tourists

It will be enhanced with a host of features, such as two fine dining restaurants, shower cubicles in coaches, a contemporary kitchen, sensor-based washroom functions, and more.

The ticket price range starts from INR 1,06,990 per person in AC 2 Tier, INR 1,31,990 per person for AC 1 cabins, and INR 1,49,290 per person for AC 1 coupe.

The ticket includes hotel stays, train journeys, all vegetarian meals, sightseeing and transfer costs, travel insurance, among others.

