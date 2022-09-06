IRCTC Latest Updates: Indian Railways cancelled around 220 trains today, on September 06, 2022 due to operational or maintenance issues and in many places, owing to unfavourable weather conditions. Out of the total cancelled trains, around 153 trains were fully cancelled and 67 trains were partially cancelled by IRCTC. Besides, around 08 trains were rescheduled and some 30 trains were diverted on September 06, 2022, by Indian railways.Also Read - Want To Take A Train Journey With Your Pet On Indian Railways? Charges, Rules All You Should Keep In Mind

153 TRAINS FULLY and 67 PARTIALLY CANCELLED

A total of 220 fully or partially Cancelled on September 06, 2022, by the zones on Indian Railways. Also Read - Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 255 Trains Today | FULL LIST

FIND THE COMPLETE LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS AS FOLLOWS:

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03051 , 03052 , 03087 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06136 , 06137 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07091 , 07092 , 07906 , 07907 , 08268 , 08275 , 08277 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12146 , 12347 , 12348 , 12470 , 12856 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 14033 , 14503 , 14610 , 15777 , 15778 , 18109 , 18110 , 20846 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22619 , 22906 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36818 , 36822 , 36824 , 36828 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36841 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37343 , 37348 , 37731 , 37732 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37815 , 37816 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37827 , 37829 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37843 , 37844 , 37848 , 37849 , 37855 , 37857 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452 Also Read - You Have Right To Avail THIS Facility From IRCTC If The Train Is Late

FOLLOWING IS THE LIST OF TRAINS RESCHEDULED BY IRCTC:

04133 KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) TO FARRUKHABAD (FBD) PASSENGER

05156 GORAKHPUR (GKP) TO CHHAPRA (CPR) EXPRESS SPECIAL

06652 RAMESWARAM (RMM) TO MADURAI JN (MDU) EXPLRESS SPECIAL

06653 MADURAIN JN (MDU) TO RAMESWARAM (RMM) EXPRESS SPECIAL

12609 MGR CENTRAL (MAS) TO MYSORE JN (MYS) EXPRESS

17229 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) TO SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) EXPRESS

18520 LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) TO VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) SPECIAL

22637 MGR CENTRAL (MAS) TO MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ) EXPRESS

Trains diverted include arrival or departure stations like Tuglakabad, Barauni Jn, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Palwal, Ghaziabad and many others.

STEPS TO CHECK THE FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Now, the Indian Railways also allows for checking live trains running status.

STEPS TO CHECK THE TRAIN LIVE RUNNING STATUS:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

Enter the train number on the text box provided.

Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.

Press Search button to get the result on tabular format

To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD (Train Number) ‘ to 139

For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.