New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Shri Ramayana Yatra via a deluxe AC tourist train to promote religious tourism in India. The Indian Railways has launched this special tourist train to promote ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, a Government of India initiative.Also Read - Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Open For Public by December 2023, Foundation to be Completed by September

Date of tour:

In a press release on Saturday, the Railways said this tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7. The tour will be completed in 17 days. Passengers will be travelling roughly 7,500 km in the entire tour.

Tour route:

The yatra will cover visits to all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram.

Ayodhya will be a first stop where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

After Ayodhya, the next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar, the birthplace of Sita, and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, Nepal will be covered by road.

Post Sitamarhi, the train will move to Varanasi, and tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag, and Chitrakoot.

The next halt of the train will be Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th Day of its journey.

Features, amenities:

This train was previously operated with sleeper class only, however, the proposed tour is going to be operated in deluxe AC tourist train having many modern features and amenities.

The state of art deluxe AC tourist train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach.

To ensure the safety measures post COVID-19 in this deluxe tourist train, full COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for guests if they are 18 years or above.

Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists containing face masks, hand gloves and sanitiser.

Package price:

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism at a price of Rs 82,950 per person.

The package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC tour managers.