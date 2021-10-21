Ranchi: The Indian Railways has permanently stopped the operation of eight pairs of trains connecting three states – Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. This was revealed through the information given by the zonal office in response to an RTI query. The Railways attributed the reason for cancellation of these trains to the fall in the number of passengers.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Partially Vaccinated Passengers Can Use Local Trains After Diwali, Rajesh Tope Makes Big Announcement

The list of trains cancelled by the South-Eastern Railway includes the Ranchi-Patna AC Express running between Jharkhand's capital Ranchi and Bihar's capital Patna via Koderma, Hazaribagh town and Barkakana.

Among other trains being stopped permanently by the South-Eastern Railway are Howrah-Purulia Express, Kharagpur-Purulia Intercity Express, Tata-Lokmanya Tilak Antyodaya Express, Shalimar-Adra Rajyarani Express, Tata-Ranchi Intercity, Jhargram-Purulia Birsa Munda Express and Kharagpur-Hijli EMU Passenger (both sides).

The Ranchi-Patna AC Express was the only express passenger train passing through Hazaribagh town in Jharkhand. Now only goods trains would be operating from the Hazaribagh Town station.

Last year in May, the Railways had declared Hazaribagh Town station as the 6000th station in the country where a free Wi-Fi facility was made available for the passengers. After this announcement by the Railways, not a single passenger train has operated through this station till date.