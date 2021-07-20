Mumbai: The Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train is getting new and upgraded sleeper coach rakes this month as the Western Railways introduced the Tejas SMART Coach feature for the popular train route. With a bright golden-hued upgraded coach rake, the all-new Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train Number 02951/02952) held its maiden journey on 19 July 2021. Western Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Sumit Thakur, said that these Tejas Sleeper coaches will soon replace the existing rakes in all premium long-distance train services.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway to Resume 16 Special Trains This Week | Check Full list Here

The Western Railways official added that the introduction of the SMART Coaches will be a paradigm shift by the Indian Railways bringing world-class facilities to enhance passenger travel experience with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

"These bright golden-hued coaches, with enhanced smart features are being introduced to run Railway's prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train offer best in class travel experience," the Railway Ministry said in a statement. The Tejas SMART coaches will facilitate the railways to move to "predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance".

Tejas SMART Coaches-Enabled Rajdhani Express: Key Points