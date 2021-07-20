Mumbai: The Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train is getting new and upgraded sleeper coach rakes this month as the Western Railways introduced the Tejas SMART Coach feature for the popular train route. With a bright golden-hued upgraded coach rake, the all-new Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train Number 02951/02952) held its maiden journey on 19 July 2021. Western Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Sumit Thakur, said that these Tejas Sleeper coaches will soon replace the existing rakes in all premium long-distance train services.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway to Resume 16 Special Trains This Week | Check Full list Here
The Western Railways official added that the introduction of the SMART Coaches will be a paradigm shift by the Indian Railways bringing world-class facilities to enhance passenger travel experience with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.
"These bright golden-hued coaches, with enhanced smart features are being introduced to run Railway's prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train offer best in class travel experience," the Railway Ministry said in a statement. The Tejas SMART coaches will facilitate the railways to move to "predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance".
Tejas SMART Coaches-Enabled Rajdhani Express: Key Points
- The Tejas SMART coaches are equipped with the Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server, the railway ministry said.
- The PICCU is capable to record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.
- The coaches will have two LCDs screens for ‘Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System’. These screens will display vital journey-related information such as next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.
- A total of six CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light conditions, and network video recorder are fitted in each coach which gives live recording.
- All main entrance doors are ‘Automatic plug doors’ with centralised control by the guard. The train will not start until all doors are closed.
- Fire alarm, detection and suppression system enabled in all coaches to prevent fire hazards.
- Emergency talkback for medical or security situations.
- Toilets improved with anti-graffiti coating, gel-coated shelf, new design dustbin, door latch activated light, Toilet occupancy sensor to display engagement.
- Panic button in lavatories enabled for emergencies.
- Bio-vacuum toilet system enabled for improved hygiene condition and water level sensor to indicate water availability on a real time basis
- HVAC – Air quality measurement for air conditioning system
- The Tejas coaches have improved seats and berths with fire-resistant silicone foam to provide better comfort and safety to passengers.
- Roller Blind on the window has been installed instead of curtains for easy sanitization.
- Mobile charging points has been provided for each passenger now along with a berth reading light.
- Upper berth climbing arrangement has also been made more convenient.