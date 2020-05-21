New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Thursday 10 AM started ticket bookings for 200 trains that will resume their services from June 1. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Releases List of 200 Trains to Run From June 1, Booking to Begin From Today at 10 AM

After the bookings began, lot of people took to Twitter to complain about the website not working. Some said that train list for some specific routes was missing from the website.

Many people faced problems while booking tickets to Howrah.

Now you are behaving like a government – " Sab changa si " 🙄🙄🙄 — Ayush Raj (@AyushRaj111111) May 21, 2020

at 11:00 am not showing the train on #irctc website pic.twitter.com/vGamOO7yfr — Anwar Alam (@Anwar39786) May 21, 2020

Train is not showing in list then how is website working fine??? — Om Prakash (@om_2k19) May 21, 2020

However, the IRCTC later released a statement saying, “Website is working fine. Tickets are getting booked.”

Notably, these are special trains in addition to the Shramik specials and the 15 pair of special passenger trains being operated by the Indian railways.

How to book e-tickets:

1. Log on to irctc.co.in

2. A COVID-19 alert will pop up. Read and click on the OK button

3. Put your journey details and check out available trains.

Things you need to board these trains:

1. Face mask

2. Aarogya Setu app downloaded in your mobile

3. Reach the station 90 minutes before the scheduled departure.

4. You also need to have no symptoms of coronavirus.